Drama review of Aye Musht-e-Khak staring Feroze Khan, Sana Javed

Aye Musht-e-Khaak seems like another ambitious project for the dynamic duo Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. The show stars the blockbuster pairing from the super hit show Khaani– Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.

Plot

The drama is about two very different personalities Mustajaab (Feroze Khan) and Dua (Sana Javed), how they met and got mingled into each other’s life. The plot is the transformation of this spoiled brat in the name of redemption.

Cast

Mustajaan alias Bobby is a rich bachelor who has spent all his life in the US. He is dashing yet arrogant and self-obsessed. On the other hand is Dua who belongs to a middle-class family that owns a farm. She is a student of Islamic Studies and is shown to be quite religious. She is kind, lovable and have high morals.

The drama also has a strong support cast including Shahood Alvi, Iffat Omer, Nimra Khan and Asad Siddiqui.

Episodes

The first episode gives a glimpse of both the lead’s life and character. It shows us that Bobby and Dua’s mothers, Shakeela and Nimra are cousins and childhood friends. Shakeela in hope to get him married to Dua took Bobby (who is home for a couple of months) to her family.

After introduction, Bobby makes fun of Dua, saying that she took the easy way out. Whereas girls are excelling along with guys in every field.

Scene shifts to Dua and Bobby taking a stroll in her farm where Dua is seen to be helping animals. Contrary to Bobby who only boosts about himself.

The scene shifts to Shakeela asking Nimra for Dua’s hand in marriage with Bobby. Following that, Nimra asked for Dua’s opinion on the topic and she rejects the proposal that made Bobby very angry.

Enters Dua’s brother Dayaan who returned from America after his MBA and the family throws a party. Reluctantly Bobby went to his welcome party too and was stunned to see Dua.

Hanger

Later Bobby asked Dua’s family if he can have a word with her and the two meet. They had an argument and in the end of the episode he ends up confessing his feeling for her which leaves her spellbound.

The show has gotten off to an interesting start without the unnecessary drama. It is exciting to see what this show brings to the table next. It’s a classic case of will they won’t day situation. Let’s see what will happen further.