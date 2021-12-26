Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid announce their split after two years
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are splitting up two years after dating eachother.
The Levitating singer and Hadid are hitting the brakes on their relationship, a source close to them told.
“Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” the source said. “They’re figuring things out right now.”
According to media reports, the Grammy winner and her model boyfriend were in “crisis” mode, as “travelling so much and being apart is proving tough.”
The couple had not been seen together in nearly six weeks, as Lipa was in London and Los Angeles recording new music, and Hadid was in New York City, reports further added.
Lipa and Hadid first sparked romance rumours in summer 2019 with a PDA-filled outing at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London.
