Eastern Eye’s top 50 Asian Celebrities list: Sajal Aly and other Pakistani actors make it to top 10

Eastern Eye is a British Publication, has announced the latest edition of its 50 Asian Celebrities in the World list. It’s a tribute to the celebrities for their contributions in the media field. Candidates came from a variety of backgrounds, including Hollywood, the music industry, television, and social media. Several Pakistanis made space in the list, including Riz Ahmed, Kumail Nanjiani, and Sajal Aly, who are all in the top ten.

Read more: Sajal Aly looks gorgeous in latest bridal shoot

Sajal Aly secured the highest placed performer at number seven. Sajal starred in the web series Dhoop ki Deewar for Indian streaming platform ZEE5 as well.

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed took second place in the list. This year he became the first Muslim ever to win a Best Actor nomination in the Oscar Awards.Read more: Aryan Khan & Shehnaaz Gill Google’s top 10 most searched actors 2021

Singer Hadiqa Kiani ranked number 30, Yumna Zaidi was at 35th while Bilal Abbas also secured 39th position in the list.