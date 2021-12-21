Emily in Paris Returns, with even more Fashion, Drama and Sass

The official trailer for the second season of the IT show ‘Emily in Paris’ was released on November 18. With it, our hope have also turned 10 folds. Let’s just say that there will be way too much drama involving a love triangle between Gabriel, Camille and Emily.

Lily Collins aka Emily Cooper return to entertain us with her Parisian escapades TOMMORROW on 22nd of December at around 2 PM in Pakistan. Emily in Paris’ second season consists of ten episodes, each lasting about thirty minutes.

Read more: 2021-22 Scorecard of Netflix: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?

The second season will also have Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo. Emily in Paris’ second season will delve deeper into the protagonist’s convoluted love life, as she struggles to reconcile her guilt about betraying her friend Camille (Camille Razat) with her desire to understand the actual nature of her feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Read more: Emily in Paris: 5 outfits that stole our hearts

The show also has a few new cast members, notably actor Lucien Laviscount, who plays an intriguing part.

Excited to see what will unfold in the marketing executive’s life this time? So are we