Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugul stays connected with fans during covid

Have you seen a better example of a celebrity’s love and dedication to his fans than Engin?

Engin Altan Duzyatan was diagnosed with coronavirus last week. The actor updated his followers on his health and quarantine activities on Sunday.

Read more: Turkish actor Cengiz Coskun thanks Pakistanis for their love

Engin, who plays the lead in Ertugrul, updated his millions of Instagram followers on his reading list in quarantine.

Engin is reading a Turkish version of ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu’s “Even a Thousand Kilometer Journey Begin with a Single Step” and a novel by Turkish writer Melda Kamhi Kosif called “Aynal Tlsmlar Dükkan.”

Our Ertugal had sequestered himself at home after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Read more: Turkan Atay, a Turkish YouTube Spreads message to Strengthen Park-Turk ties

He had informed his fans of the news via social media.

Engin Altan had previously stated, “My Covid test, which I had done yesterday, came back positive. I’m taking a break at home. Please get tested if you’ve recently contacted me.”