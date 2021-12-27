Engin Altan Duzyatan updates fans about his quarantine activities
Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan updated his fans about his health and quarantine activities after he contracted the novel Coronavirus last week.
The Dirilis: Ertugrul star took to his Instagram and shared a photo of two books in his stories to update about his quarantine activities.
The books include Turkish translation of ‘Even a Journey of Thousands of Kilometers Starts with a Single Step’ by ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu and ‘Aynalı Tılsımlar Dükkanı‘, a novel by Turkish writer Melda Kamhi Kosif.
Also Read: Engin Altan Duzyatan announces new project
Engin aka Ertugrul Bey was tested positive for Covid-19 last week and had isolated himself at home. “The result of my Covid test done yesterday is unfortunately positive. I’m having a rest at home. Anyone who has contacted me recently, please get tested,” he informed via his social media.
The famed Turkish actor gained worldwide recognition after showing the true essence of acting as Ertugrul Ghazi and today his number of fans is in millions. His fans and followers highly praise every style of his and share it on social media, making it viral.
People around the world, especially Pakistanis fell in love with the character as well as with Engin Altan Duzyatan. The drama series shows the history of how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.
