Engin Altan Duzyatan updates fans about his quarantine activities

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan updated his fans about his health and quarantine activities after he contracted the novel Coronavirus last week.

The Dirilis: Ertugrul star took to his Instagram and shared a photo of two books in his stories to update about his quarantine activities.

The books include Turkish translation of ‘Even a Journey of Thousands of Kilometers Starts with a Single Step’ by ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu and ‘Aynalı Tılsımlar Dükkanı‘, a novel by Turkish writer Melda Kamhi Kosif.