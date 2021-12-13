Everything You Need To Know About The New Actress Dananeer Mubeen.

Dananeer Mobeen is a social media content maker who became famous after just one video. She’s been on social media for a long time before she became famous. This social media star shared a random video on social media in February 2021, and the world freaked out. “Yeh Hum hain ye hamari car hai, aur ye hamari Pawri ho rhi hai,” Dananeer said in the video, which featured a group of friends on a trip.

The internet went crazy when this video was shared on social media, and everyone began replicating the dialogue.

The Pawri girl was born in Islamabad on December 27, 2001. She received her education at Peshawar’s The Roots Millenium School, Khyber Campus. Dananeer’s father is a Pakistani Army doctor, while her mother works as a housewife. She also have an older sister and a younger brother.

She has always enjoyed painting and has done so since she was a child. One of her passions is travelling, and it was the reason that she became so famous. The viral video is of one of her travels that catapulted her to fame and made her Pakistan’s national crush.

In just a few days, her social media accounts grew in popularity. She presently has 1.6 million Instagram followers and 60.5K Twitter followers. She have even started a YouTube channel, which has 179K subscribers, where she posts vlogs of her lifestyle.

The Pawri girl also serves as the director of Model United Nations (MUN), an educational simulation in which students learn about the UN, diplomacy, and international relations.

At the moment Dananeer is starring in an ISPR backed drama called Sinf e Aahan.