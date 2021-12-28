Faizan Shiekh and Maham Aamir welcomes a baby girl
KARACHI: Versatile actor Faizan Shiekh and his wife actress Maham Aamir welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday in the Agha Khan Hospital.
The actor Faizan Shiekh took Instagram to announce the birth of a baby girl with an adorable picture.
He wrote, “We came to the hospital as two and now we have become three MashaAllah – Alhumdolilah blessed with a baby girl 💟 keep me and @mahamaaamir in prayers!!”
View this post on Instagram
Faizan and Maham are a famous couple of the Pakistani Media industry, they have proved their acting skills with various blockbuster drama serials and series.
Read More
Kubra Khan shares a special message on Dananeer birthday
The ‘Pawri’ horahe hai girl who made it to news through her...
Asim Riaz asks Shehnaaz fans to "stop targeting" after his controversial tweet
Asim Riaz, a Bigg Boss 13 participant, has now clarified his previous...
Alizeh Shah slays in an off-shoulder black top
Alizeh Shah, a social media sensation known for her outspoken personality and...
Salman Khan flaunts her moves on 'Tamma Tamma' with niece
On December 27, actor Salman Khan, who shares his birthday with his...
Shahid Kapoor's movie Jersey release postpones due to Omicron
Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, has been postponed due to...