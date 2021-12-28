Faizan Shiekh and Maham Aamir welcomes a baby girl

KARACHI: Versatile actor Faizan Shiekh and his wife actress Maham Aamir welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday in the Agha Khan Hospital.

The actor Faizan Shiekh took Instagram to announce the birth of a baby girl with an adorable picture.

He wrote, “We came to the hospital as two and now we have become three MashaAllah – Alhumdolilah blessed with a baby girl 💟 keep me and @mahamaaamir in prayers!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Faizan Sheikh (@mfaizansk)

Faizan and Maham are a famous couple of the Pakistani Media industry, they have proved their acting skills with various blockbuster drama serials and series.