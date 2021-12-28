Faizan Shiekh and Maham Aamir welcomes a baby girl

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 07:08 pm
Faizan Sheikh and Maham Aamir are expecting their first child

Faizan Sheikh and Maham Aamir welcomes a baby girl Photo: File

KARACHI: Versatile actor Faizan Shiekh and his wife actress Maham Aamir welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday in the Agha Khan Hospital.

The actor Faizan Shiekh took Instagram to announce the birth of a baby girl with an adorable picture.

He wrote, “We came to the hospital as two and now we have become three MashaAllah – Alhumdolilah blessed with a baby girl 💟 keep me and @mahamaaamir in prayers!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Muhammad Faizan Sheikh (@mfaizansk)

Faizan and Maham are a famous couple of the Pakistani Media industry, they have proved their acting skills with various blockbuster drama serials and series.

Read More

23 mins ago
Kubra Khan shares a special message on Dananeer birthday

The ‘Pawri’ horahe hai girl who made it to news through her...
29 mins ago
Asim Riaz asks Shehnaaz fans to "stop targeting" after his controversial tweet

Asim Riaz, a Bigg Boss 13 participant, has now clarified his previous...
35 mins ago
Alizeh Shah slays in an off-shoulder black top

Alizeh Shah, a social media sensation known for her outspoken personality and...
40 mins ago
Salman Khan flaunts her moves on 'Tamma Tamma' with niece

On December 27, actor Salman Khan, who shares his birthday with his...
50 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor's movie Jersey release postpones due to Omicron

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, has been postponed due to...
51 mins ago
‘Boycott 83’ trends in India right after movie release

Boycott83 trends on social media right after the release of the movie:...