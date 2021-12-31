Falak Shabbir droll over Sarah Khan’s latest pictures

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 11:12 pm

The real-life cute couple of the Pakistani media industry Sarah and Falak are one of the most loved pairs in the country.  

Sarah is a famous Pakistani drama actress and Falak is a renowned name in the music industry. Together they are the ‘ÍT’ couple of tinsel towns.

Sarah recently shared her latest photo shoot on her Instagram handle in desi attire. In the pictures, she was seen wearing light green pishwas with a pink shrug and light gold embroidery. Paired with pink and light green dupatta and straight pants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Falak did the sweetest comment on the picture with the lovely gesture to express his fondness for her. He never fails to express his feelings for Sarah on social media as well as in real life.

 

Read More

3 mins ago
2021 Recap: TOP 10 BOLD and BRAVE Pictures of Mehvish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat the charming actress from Pakistan is nothing less than being...
8 mins ago
2021 Recap: TOP 10 BOLD and BRAVE Pictures of Sana Fakhar

Sana Fakhar is an internationally acclaimed star who is known as an actress...
8 mins ago
Aiman Khan enjoys snowfall in Murree, see photos

Aiman Khan, a well-known and most adored celebrity in Pakistan’s drama industry,...
14 mins ago
2021 Recap: Top 10 BOLD and BRAVE Photos of Aima Baig

Aima Baig, a gorgeous Pakistani actress, is nothing short of a vision...
26 mins ago
Throwback when Faryal Mehmood's fearless pictures went viral

Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood is one of the boldest actresses in the...
36 mins ago
Why did Prince William made Kate cry before wedding on New Year's Eve?

Before the great royal wedding, Prince William and Kate Middleton had a...