Falak Shabbir droll over Sarah Khan’s latest pictures
The real-life cute couple of the Pakistani media industry Sarah and Falak are one of the most loved pairs in the country.
Sarah is a famous Pakistani drama actress and Falak is a renowned name in the music industry. Together they are the ‘ÍT’ couple of tinsel towns.
Sarah recently shared her latest photo shoot on her Instagram handle in desi attire. In the pictures, she was seen wearing light green pishwas with a pink shrug and light gold embroidery. Paired with pink and light green dupatta and straight pants.
View this post on Instagram
Falak did the sweetest comment on the picture with the lovely gesture to express his fondness for her. He never fails to express his feelings for Sarah on social media as well as in real life.
