Fans outrage at Juggan Kazim for mimicking Alizeh Shah’s ramp fall with Shazia Manzoor

Alizeh Shah’s ramp-mimicking video lands the morning show host, Juggan Kazim in hot water as fans are lashes out over her act on social media.

A video went viral on social media in which Juggan mimicked Alizeh Shah, who fell on the ramp in Bridal Couture Week and was helped by legendary singer Shazia Manzoor back to the stage.

The mimicking video was recorded during the performance by famed vocalist Shazia Manzoor on Kazim’s show, resulting in public outrage.

In the video, it can be seen that Shazia performed on Kazim’s show, and Juggan comes forward to join Manzoor, but suddenly falls on the floor, much like the Alizeh.

The keyboard warriors didn’t hold back, leaving funny comments beneath the post. Others mocked Juggan and chastised her for her ratings-boosting marketing ploy.