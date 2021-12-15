Fawad Khan & Sanam Saeed appear on Indian screen

Pakistani superstars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are reunited after eight years of their super hit drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai. They two are all set to share the screen for the forthcoming Zindagi’s series. The yet-to-be-titled project will be on-air on an Indian streaming platform, ZEE5.

The Zindagi series is directed by Asim Abbasi who has also directed Cake and Churails.

The series is a combination of magical realism with supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting.”

Fawad khan plays a single father character who is lovely but remorseful of what he has lost. Whereas Sanam Saeed portrays the series’ main female part.

According to the Indian Express report, Fawad said that “I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling. It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.”

While Sanam stated that “This new project embarks on a fantastical journey with some stunning performances by a very meticulously picked cast. I can’t wait for everyone to see the magic that’s been created in this beautiful limbo land.”

Fawad Khan is back on the Indian screen five years after he acted in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Anushka Sharma.