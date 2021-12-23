Fiza Ali’s killing dance moves on Dilbar song go viral

23rd Dec, 2021. 10:52 pm
Fiza Ali is one of the popular actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She is an actress, host, singer, and dancer, as well as the single mother of Faraal, her adorable daughter. Fiza also enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

Turning to Instagram, Fiza posted a video wearing a blue saree and dancing to the Dilbar song. Her video received lovely comments from her fans.

 

 Fiza has been working in  the industry for a long time now. “Mehndi,” “Sath Nibhana hay,” and “Saat Sur Rishton kay” are among her most popular dramas.

