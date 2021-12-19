Flashback – Alizeh Shah unseen bold dance videos on Dilbar song

Social media sensation and most trending personality Alizeh Shah, who has been in the gossip for her bold outfits and dance videos that immediately catches the eye of netizens and went viral.

Earlier, some of her dance videos went viral on social media, and fans are gushing over it.

Let’s have a look at her dance videos on the popular song Dilbar:

In the videos, Shah can be seen dancing by her heart out on the popular Indian song Dilbar.

Alizeh has 3.7 M followers on her Instagram account and she gained popularity from her acting skills as she worked in various drama serials such as Mera Dil Mera Dushman, ‎Ishq Tamasha, Hoor Pari, ‎Jo Tu Chahey, and many more.