Flashback Friday: Hareem Shah takes internet by storm with her swimming Videos
Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok, has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.
A throwback clip of the TikTok star swimming in the pool is doing rounds all over the internet. Hareem Shah shared the video of herself while swimming, on Instagram.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
In the aforementioned video, donning an all-black wet t-shirt, Shah has taken the internet by storm with her video.
Earlier, Hareem Shah caused a tumult as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet. Probing into the puzzle, it still remains unsolved as the identity of her groom remains hidden.
Her engagement and marriage went viral when she shared photos of herself in a wedding dress on Instagram.
She had also shared photos of the wedding dress and bridal make-up on June 23 but did not caption the photos.
Later, the TikToker had updated her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey as she went to enjoy her honeymoon period there.
She had been sharing multiple videos while shopping on her Instagram handle to keep her fans glued to her feed.
Note that Hareem gained popularity when her videos with prominent politicians, religious figures and celebrities went viral.
After gaining fame from TikTok, Shah also showed the essence of acting in a web series inspired by her life while she also appeared in various commercials.
Read More
Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati
After crying "too much" at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India...
Check out the actresses who married younger men!
When it comes to love, the entire world appears to be hypocritical!...
Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets
Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were unhappy when tickets for her "Sour...
Check out Deepika Padukone's fitness secret!
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's fittest actresses and is quite active...
Tom Holland's career rises as the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' approaches
Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought him more...