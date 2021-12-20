From Abida Parveen to Atif Aslam: Coke Studio season 14 line-up revealed!
Coke Studio has revealed the lineup for the Season 14 of its spectacular journey as Xulfi and his league of musicians are all set to mesmerize the music buffs with the spectacular plethora of songs.
Coke Studio is a music platform that has given multiple hit songs. The show has been condensed to a much shorter format of 12 songs.
Abida Parveen and Atif Aslam return as the mammoths of the game this season alongside Faris Shafi and Meesha Shafi. Moreover, Momina Mustehsan, Naseebo Lal QB and Young Stunners will also be wooing the audience with their beautiful voice.
Coke Studio and Xulfi have made drastic changes in the show’s overall approach that was usually more Sufi and devotion-driven. The expectations have skyrocketed and fans can’t wait for what is in store.
Coke Studio Season 14 Lineup
- Hasan Raheem
- Abida Parveen
- QB
- Naseebo Lal
- Atif Aslam
- Momina Mustehsan
- Meesha Shafi
- Faris Shafi
- Soch the band
- Butt brothers
- Karakoram
- Talha Yunus
- Faisal Kapadia
- Justin Bibis
Earlier, the music producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, also known as Xulfi, took over Coke Studio after Rohail Hyatt stepped down from the production of the music franchise this season.
