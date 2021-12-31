From Minal Khan to Usman Mukhtar: 9 Celebrities who tied the knot in 2021

As we say our goodbyes to 2021, we take stock of everything that has happened. While wedding season is in full flow, there have been numerous weddings throughout the year. Similarly, this year has been eventful for celebrities, with many making significant advancements in their careers and others embarking on new chapters in their personal lives.

Many celebrities married in 2021, some in small weddings, while others went all out. Take a look at some of the celebs that tied the knot this year.

Rehmat Ajmal.

After a year of dating, model Rehmat Ajmal married her long-time boyfriend Tayyab Saleem. Rehmat’s wedding was a lavish affair with superstars from the fashion and media worlds in attendance.

Mansha Pasha.

In a little ceremony, Mansha Pasha married Jibran Nasir. Their wedding was one of the most anticipated events of the year, as the couple had been engaged for a year. The public has flocked to the couple and admirers like this real-life relationship.

Neha Rajpoot.

Neha Rajpoot married Shahbaz Taseer, and their wedding was full of drama and criticism, to say the least. After Shahbaz Taseer’s ex-wife confessed that they had an affair while he was still married to her, the model was labelled a home wrecker and gold digger.

Minal Khan Ahsan Mohsin.

Minal and Ahsan, if there is one couple who knows how to get people’s attention, it’s them. Since they became engaged, they’ve both been the subject of internet trolls.

Nadia Khan.

Nadia Khan, the show’s host, married Faisal Mumtaz in a modest ceremony this year. The couple was accompanied by their former marriage’s children. Nadia announced the wedding on her social media accounts.

Mariam Ansari.

Mariam Ansari married Owais Khan, the son of Moin Khan, the great cricketer. The pair married in a lavish ceremony that drew a large number of celebrities in attendance.

Usman Mukhtar.

Usman Mukhtar decided to get married in an intimate ceremony in March this year. He got married to Zunaira Iman Khan.

Ghana Ali.

Ghana Ali married this year in a short and intimate ceremony. Her wedding, however, did not go down well with the public because her husband’s ex-wife accused her of having an extramarital affair.

Areeba Habib.

Actress Areeba Habib, who tied the knot with beau Saadain Imran in an intimate Nikkah ceremony followed by a Mayun event in Karachi.

For their close-knit Nikkah ceremony, the bride wore a Red Lehanga. The duo shared pictures after sealing the deal, looking fully in love, ready to begin the new journey together.