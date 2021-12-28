Gal Gadot celebrates one year of ‘Wonder Woman’ with amusing video
Gal Gadot shared a behind-the-scenes look of her Wonder Woman 84 lasso practice in which the actress can be seen doing a stunt.
The actress, who recently marked a year since the release of the Marvel film, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself striking her head while twirling a lasso.
“Lassoing isn’t as easy as it seems,” Gal captions hilariously alongside the video.
View this post on Instagram
Wonder Woman 1984, often known as WW84, is the second installment in the Wonder Woman franchise and the ninth film in the DC Extended Universe, set in 1984 during the Cold War.
