Ghana Ali celebrates Aqeeqah ceremony of her daughter Faija, see photos

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali, who welcomed her first child with her husband Umair Gulzar, has celebrated her cute little daughter Faija’s Aqeeqah ceremony.

Faija’s Aqeeqah pictures garnered immense love and reaction within no time on social media. A number of fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with prayers for the little one.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Reporter (@reporterdaily)

Earlier, the Saraab actress announced her pregnancy on social media. She wrote, “We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon!” She added, “Alhumdulillah! I cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness. We can’t wait to meet our new addition.” Ghana then asked her followers to remember her family in their prayers. “You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me [Umair Gulzar],” she concluded.