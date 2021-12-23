Ghana Ali embraces her little one in this heartwarming post

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali, who welcomed her first child with her husband Umair Gulzar, has treated fans with a heartwarming snap featuring the beautiful mother-daughter duo.

Sharing a lovely picture on Instagram, the Sangdil actor said, “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, But the very next day, you gave it away. This year, to save me from tears. I’ll give it to someone special. Here comes my early Christmas present. I love you my kikimelon.”

The post has garnered immense love reacts within no time. A number of fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with adorable prayers for the little one.

Earlier, the actress announced her pregnancy on social media. The actor posted loved-up photos with hubby and wrote, “We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon!” She added, “Alhumdulillah! I cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness. We can’t wait to meet our new addition.” Ghana then asked her followers to remember her family in their prayers. “You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me [Umair Gulzar],” she concluded.

Ghana and Umair tied the knot in May 2021 in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

Moreover, her husband already has a wife and a 4-year-old son, sources said.