Gigi Hadid drops rare childhood photo with sister Bella Hadid

Web Desk BOL News

26th Dec, 2021. 08:37 pm
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid shared a childhood picture

Gigi Hadid wished her fans a happy holiday season with a sweet childhood photo of herself and her sister Bella Hadid.

After her feud with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, this is the first time Gigi has posted a family photo. For those who are unaware, Zayn and Gigi split up after a fight with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Taking to her social media platform, Gigi Hadid shared a snowy picture where she and her sister Bella are having fun during one of their childhood holidays. “Merry Christmas cc @bellahadid,” Gigi wrote.

gigi_hadid_bella_hadid_christmas_story.jpeg

Bella is seated in a pram while Gigi enjoys the snow-covered ground in the photograph. When it came to posting nuggets from their vacations, the Hadids have always been highly active on social media. They’ve previously shared photos from baby Khai’s birthday party and other family gatherings.

