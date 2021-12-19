Gohar Rasheed thanks his ‘Neighbor’ Hania Amir for Aloo Ke Parathay
Gohar Rasheed is a Pakistani actor. He is best known for his work in the internationally acclaimed movie Seedlings, for which he was nominated for best actor in a supporting role at the 2012 New York Film Festival.
Gohar Rasheed, the multitalented and versatile actor, recently posted a story on his Instagram account in which the actor thanked his ‘Neighbor’ Hania Amir for bringing Aloo Ke Parathay for him.
Gohar Rasheed while praising fellow actress Hania Amir, said “Aloo Kay Parathay, kya baat hai! thank you Neighbor”
Hania Aamir is a Pakistani film and television actress, model, and singer. While studying at the Foundation for Advancement of Science and Technology, Aamir made several dubsmashs and uploaded them on her social accounts.
