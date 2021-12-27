Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi, opens up about romance rumours

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi and have been making to the news for their alleged romance rumors for a while now, and their latest pictures from a Goa beach sent rumour mills in overdrive.

Nora and Guru are currently busy in promoting their new song “Dance Meri Raani”, have addressed these rumours in a recent interview with ETimes, seemingly dispelling all speculation with their light-hearted take on the swirling gossip.

When asked about their first reaction to their beach pictures going viral, Fatehi joked, “I was crying at home. I was so upset. I was like, ‘I just can’t believe they caught me on the beach with Guru Randhawa, I’m dying.'”

Randhawa went on to add, “I guess it’s part of the job, of the audience and of us as well. But it’s okay! If somebody thinks I’m dating a beautiful girl like her…, why would it bother me?”

“So, it’s all part of the job, but we thank everybody, if you still think we’re dating, it’s okay,” he said.