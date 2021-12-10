Hadiqa Kiani Gives Tribute to the Late Asma Nabeel by Starring in her Last Play ‘Pinjra.’

Hadiqa Kiani is here to stay in the world of dramas, conquering hearts with her performance in Dobara and the success of her debut film, Raqeeb Se. Kiani is scheduled to star in a third serial, Pinjra, after taking on distinctive characters in her first two plays. The fact that the script is the final one written by Asma Nabeel, who died of breast cancer earlier this year, adds to the project’s uniqueness.

Khaani and Khuda Mera Bhi Hai are two of Asma Nabeel’s notable scripts. Pinjra, under the direction of Najaf Bilgrami, is expected to have a compelling tale. Shazia Wajahat and Wajahat Rauf are all geared up to produce the drama.

Shazia Wahajat shared BTS clips from the set of Pinjra, revealing that Aashir Wajahat will also participate in the drama, while Omair Rana’s involvement has been suspected previously.

While additional information regarding the cast has yet to be published, Dananeer Mobeen’s recent encounter with Hadiqa Kiani makes one question if the former would also star in the project, given that she has already made her mark in the drama industry with her debut part in Sinf-e-Aahan. Nothing can be confirmed until the team makes an official announcement so let’s keep those fingers crossed.