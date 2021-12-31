Hadiqa Kiani talks about her character in ‘Dobara’
The famous singer broke the passé standards of the desi culture with her role in the drama ‘Dobara’.
In and recent interview Hadiqa talked about the different types of characters she has been playing in dramas.
The singer-turned-actor went against the labels with her influential role, first in the drama serial Raqeeb Se and then in the continuing drama serial Dobara.
The singer has made a comeback to our television screens as an actor. She has acted in two dramas and her acting skills were appreciated by everyone in the industry and outside.
She is appearing in the drama Dobara as a strong middle-aged woman, who is newly been widowed and the reaction of society towards her lifestyle and her choices.
During the interview, Bohay Bariyan singer also shared her views about the loveless marriages which are forced on young girls and even men.
