Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed pair-up for upcoming drama ‘Mere Humsafar’ watch teaser

Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed are all set to share the television screen together as they have paired up for the upcoming drama serial Mere Humsafar. The teasers for the new drama serial have been released.

The upcoming drama, produced by Six Sigma Entertainment, stars Hania and Farhan in the key roles. Veteran actors Saba Hameed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, and Omer Shahzad are also included in the drama cast.

The uproar drama is directed by Qasim Ali Mureed. While talking about the Mere Humsafar story, he said, “It’s a family story with a love story in the middle of it. It’s a powerful love story between Farhan and Hania and it will be an emotional rollercoaster for the viewers.“

Hania shared the teaser of the drama on her Instgaram handle.

Take a look:

Watch Mere Humsafar teaser here.