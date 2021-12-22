Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed pair-up for upcoming drama ‘Mere Humsafar’ watch teaser
Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed are all set to share the television screen together as they have paired up for the upcoming drama serial Mere Humsafar. The teasers for the new drama serial have been released.
The upcoming drama, produced by Six Sigma Entertainment, stars Hania and Farhan in the key roles. Veteran actors Saba Hameed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, and Omer Shahzad are also included in the drama cast.
The uproar drama is directed by Qasim Ali Mureed. While talking about the Mere Humsafar story, he said, “It’s a family story with a love story in the middle of it. It’s a powerful love story between Farhan and Hania and it will be an emotional rollercoaster for the viewers.“
Hania shared the teaser of the drama on her Instgaram handle.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Watch Mere Humsafar teaser here.
Read More
Saboor Aly looks drop-dead gorgeous at Mariam and Owais wedding
Mariam Ansari and cricketer Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan officially tied the...
PHOTOS: Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan looks adorable at their wedding
Pakistani actor Mariam Ansari and cricketer Moin Khan’s son, Owais Khan are...
Beyonce, Jay-Z and Grande in Oscars race as shortlists unveiled
Beyonce, Jay-Z and Ariana Grande are all in the running for the...
Rice fields and Rihanna: the Vietnamese couturier with a celeb clientele
When billionaire singer Rihanna posed for an ad campaign by luxury shoemaker Manolo Blahnik,...
Throwback when Alizeh Shah set major winter fashion goals
Alizeh Shah never failed to impress with her sartorial choices and keeps...