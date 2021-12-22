Hania Aamir looks pretty in pink!
Hania Aamir, the prettiest actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has been giving us a chunk of outfit inspiration to prove her fashion game. The actress recently clicked in pink from head to toe and looked resplendent in a lovely pink suit.
Turning to Instgaram The Anaa star posted her beautiful picture while twirling, wearing a plain eastern outfit with a matching dupatta, while the rest of her outfit is free-flowing and breezy.
Take a look:
Her makeup was kept simple with basic pink lips and blush pink cheeks that matched the shade of her outfit. Her hair is center-parted, which she left open and flaunts into the air, further enhancing Hania’s overall look.
