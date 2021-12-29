Hania Aamir raises the temperature in a strapless gown, see photos
Hania Aamir, a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry, has yet again set the internet on fire with her sizzling picture wearing a strapless gown, which immediately catches the eye of netizens and goes viral.
Turning to Instagram, the Dilruba actress posted her monochromatic picture and left her fans stunned with her new bold look.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hania will be seen in the upcoming drama serial Sang-e-Mah along with Nauman Ijaz, Sania Saeed, Kubra Khan, Atif Aslam. and in Mere Hamsafar with Farhan Saeed.
Read More
Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott?
Kylie Jenner, who earlier announced her pregnancy on social media with her...
Burj Khalifa lights up for BTS singer V on his birthday
For the second year in a row, BTS singer V's fan club...
Bride entry in Ertugrul-style goes viral on social media
A video of a bride making a spectacular entrance based on the...
Alex Rodriguez mocks his ex Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez's ex, poured love on his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis,...
Sana Javed looks ravishing in desi attire
The cute and adorable Pakistani actress Sana Javed is also the better...