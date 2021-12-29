Hania Aamir raises the temperature in a strapless gown, see photos

Hania Aamir, a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry, has yet again set the internet on fire with her sizzling picture wearing a strapless gown, which immediately catches the eye of netizens and goes viral.

Turning to Instagram, the Dilruba actress posted her monochromatic picture and left her fans stunned with her new bold look.

On the work front, Hania will be seen in the upcoming drama serial Sang-e-Mah along with Nauman Ijaz, Sania Saeed, Kubra Khan, Atif Aslam. and in Mere Hamsafar with Farhan Saeed.