Hania Aamir’s latest dance video breaks the internet

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was recently seen dancing her heart out at model Nadir Zia and Mushk Kaleem’s wedding festivities.

Dazzling across the dance floor, everyone danced their heart out but one thing that stood out was the energetic dance of the gorgeous Hania Aamir.

The beautiful actress who is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her charming smile and impeccable acting skills but is always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.

Hania donned a stunning black outfit and grooved to the beats of the upbeat number alongside friends at the wedding. The dance video has gone viral on the internet and left the fans mesmerized.

