Hania Amir looks innocent in her latest pictures
Hania Amir is a renowned name of the Pakistani media industry. She has made her name with her acting skills and talent.
Hania is numerous box office hit dramas and movies on her credit. She is also very active on her social media, she often shares her life moments with her fans on her social media handles.
Recently hania shared pictures on her Instagram handle where she looked innocent and radiant.
Fans are showering love and affection on Hania’s pictures.
