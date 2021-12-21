Hania Amir’s Latest Pictures in Spider Man Costume Goes Viral

Pakistani actress Hania Amir’s latest pictures in Marvel’s iconic web crawler goes viral. The beautiful actress went to see the new Spider Man movie along with Kubra Khan. Hania decided to show her craze for the superhero by wearing a Spider Man mask!

The Spider Man movie is here! And the “Spider-verse madness” has taken over Pakistan as fans are anxious to book their ticket for Spider Man.

Netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts on Hania’s antics as she and Kubra make their way to the cinema. Here are some hilarious reactions.