Hareem Shah becomes a beautiful bride, video goes viral
Hareem Shah, a social media sensation and TikTok star, turned into a beautiful bride in an embellished bridal outfit and shared her video on Instgaram.
The TikToker appeared in a bridal shoot and looks drop-dead gorgeous in this elegant bridal look.
Take a look:
In the video, Hareem can be seen donning silver and golden heavily embroidered dress with matching traditional jewelry, and leaves fans stunned with her look.
Previously, Miss Shah appeared in an interview with her husband, Bilal Sheikh, and stole the attention with some shocking revelations.
