Hareem Shah, Bilal Shah’s latest PDA-filled photo wins the internet

TikTok star Hareem Shah is back again with entertaining updates which feature the TikToker and her husband Bilal Shah. The latest post by Hareem gives us insight into how passionate her relationship is with the man who has recently stolen all the spotlight on Hareem’s social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram account, Hareem Shah posted a video on her Instagram in which the couple can be seen sharing PDA filled cute moments together.

Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28 June 2021, she confirmed her marriage to Pakistan People’s Party leader but kept details about her husband under wraps.

TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak have always set the internet on fire with their dancing videos. here are some bold and viral dance videos of Miss Shah which went viral in no time as she roses after them.