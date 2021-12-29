Hareem Shah can’t control herself when her husband is around

TikTok star Hareem Shah recently confirmed her marriage to Bilal Shah in an interview. The TikToker discloses her love life and makes some shocking revelations about her controversies that result in social media outrage.

Turning to Instagram, Miss Shah recently breached boundaries by sharing bold videos with her better half, in which the two can be seen becoming excessively close.

Hareem and Bilal can be seen clutching one another very passionately in one of the videos, and Hareem can be seen holding her lover’s hand while she lip-syncs to the song.

