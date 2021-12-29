Hareem Shah latest video goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 12:41 am
Hareem Shah becomes a beautiful bride, video goes viral

Hareem Shah becomes a beautiful bride, video goes viral

Hareem Shah, a social media and famous TikTok star, turned into a beautiful bride in an embellished bridal outfit recently shared her video on Instgaram.

The TikToker appeared in a bridal shoot and looks drop-dead gorgeous in this elegant bridal look.

Also readViral Video: Is Juggan Kazim Mimicking Alizeh Shah’s Fall On-Ramp?

Have a look:

Read More

18 mins ago
Minal Khan shares cozy pictures with her husband Ahsan

Minal Khan sharing the couple goals with her hubby Ahsan on Instagram...
55 mins ago
Atif Aslam starrer 'Sang-e-Mah' OST released

The internationally acclaimed superstar of Pakistan, singer Atif Aslam has made the...
1 hour ago
Hania Aamir raises the temperature in a strapless gown, see photos

Hania Aamir, a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry, has yet...
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner, who earlier announced her pregnancy on social media with her...
2 hours ago
Burj Khalifa lights up for BTS singer V on his birthday

For the second year in a row, BTS singer V's fan club...
2 hours ago
Bride entry in Ertugrul-style goes viral on social media

A video of a bride making a spectacular entrance based on the...