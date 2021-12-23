Hareem Shah reveals her favorite politicians in a recent interview

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Dec, 2021. 06:36 pm
Famed TikToker and social media sensation Hareem Shah, who is popularly known for her controversies with different political personalities, recently appeared in an interview with a news channel and revealed her favorite Pakistani politicians.

In a rapid-fire section, the host asked Hareem, “Who are your three favorite Pakistani politicians?” The TikToker replied, “Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Bilawal Bhutto, and Sheikh Rasheed.”

In the next question, the host asked, “What are the three things that you want to gift to your husband?” She answered, ” I want to gift my whole life to my husband.”

The host continued, asking, “What are the three things that you want to receive from your husband?”

Hareem replied, “I don’t want to receive anything from my husband. He is with me and this is enough for me.”

Watch her interview here:

It should be noted that on June 28, 2021, she confirmed her marriage to the Pakistan People’s Party leader but kept details about her husband under wraps.

