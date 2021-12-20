Hareem Shah’s husband kisses her in recent video
TikTok star Hareem Shah is back again with set entertaining updates which feature the TikToker and her Bilal Shah. The latest post by Hareem gives us insight into how passionate her relationship is with the man who has recently stolen all the spotlight on Hareem’s social media platforms.
Taking to her Instagram account, Hareem Shah posted a video on her Instagram story in which the couple can be seen sharing cute moments together as Bilal gives Hareem a quick peck on her cheek which made her blush.
This is not the first time that hareem has shared a video with him on social media. Hareem Shah, who claims to be married to a PPP leader, shared a video with her lover, which sparked a new debate on social media.
