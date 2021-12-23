Hareem Shah’s private video with her husband goes viral

TikTok sensation Hareem Shah shared her private video with her husband, which went viral in no time on social media. The famed Tiktoker usually shares her controversial videos and pictures on her Instagram account.

In a video shared by Hareem on Instagram, it can be seen that her husband is wearing a pendant to Hareem Shah, while in another video, her husband can be seen drinking a Sheesha.