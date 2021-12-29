Harnaaz Sandhu slams those who said she won Miss Universe due to her ‘pretty face’

Harnaaz Sandhu responded to those who said she won Miss Universe 2021 solely because of her “pretty face.” She went on to say that a lot of effort had gone into it.

Miss Universe 2021, a model actor from Chandigarh, was crowned earlier this month. After 21 years, she was able to reclaim the throne. Lara Dutta had won the title in 2000.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Harnaaz said, “There are a lot of people who say [I] won because [I] have a pretty face. But I know the amount of effort that went behind it. Instead of indulging in arguments, I’d rather work hard to make them realize [my worth]. This is the stereotype that I want to break. This [win] is a lot like an Olympic [win]. When we appreciate a sportsperson who represents the country, why can’t we [appreciate] beauty pageant winners? However, mindsets are changing, and I am happy to be breaking stereotypes already.”

Harnaaz has also expressed her wish to pursue acting and ‘break stereotype’ in the film industry as well. “I don’t want to be a normal actress. I want to be one of those who are very influential, and who break stereotypes by choosing strong characters, being wise, and inspirational,” she added.