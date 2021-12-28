Harry Potter 20th anniversary: the cast recalls first kisses and horrible haircuts

Daniel Radcliffe recalls the uncomfortable haircuts, Emma Watson describes meeting up with her Harry Potter castmates as an “unexpected thrill,” and director Christopher Columbus describes the film sets as “the greatest playground in the world.”

Many members of the Harry Potter film franchise gathered for a 20th anniversary TV special called Return to Hogwarts, which will air on HBO Max on January 1.

When Radcliffe, 32, was cast as the orphaned youngster with magical talents, he was just 11 years old. He stated during the reunion on the set in Leavesden, west of London, that he would be pleased to talk about the film at any time.

He said, “Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden. My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here. It all spirals out from the Potter set somewhere.“

Radcliffe remembers how he and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) despised being encouraged in later films in the series to grow their hair out for a shaggier look.

“We’re like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You’re not leaving us like this? We’re supposed to be becoming teenagers and dating girls in this film! That’s not what it’s going to be, is it?‘ So, I think we were pretty devastated as we realised that it was,” he said.