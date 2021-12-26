Here’s how Pakistani stars celebrated Christmas 2021

Here’s how Pakistani stars celebrate Christmas 2021
Pakistani celebrities from the entertainment and fashion industry expressed their warmest greetings to the Christian community. Including Mawra Hocane, Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana Khan, Resham, and many other extended Christmas 2021 wishes.
Turning to Instagram, Mawra Hocane shared her adorable picture with a Christmas tree and wished the Christian community.
She wrote, “Merry merry merry to the white of my flag may there be happiness & only Love for everyone celebrating in Pakistan & across the world may we be more inclusive & respect all the religions & celebrations around us because any reason to smile.”
Armeena Khan also shared her picture with a Christmas tree wearing a beautiful velvet top and wrote, “Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas.”
Many other celebs, including Saboor Aly, Aima Baig took their Instagram accounts to send their best wishes to the Christmas community.
Have a look:
