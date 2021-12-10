Here’s why Jennifer Aniston had to leave the set of ‘Friends’ reunion

10th Dec, 2021. 11:17 pm
Here's why Jennifer Aniston had to leave the set of 'Friends' reunion

Jennifer Aniston has confessed that she walked off the Friends reunion set numerous times due to the intense emotions she felt during filming.

In a recent interview with Hollywood media, Aniston revealed that she was overcome with emotion while filming and had to leave the reunion set several times.

“I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were. Then you get there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here,” she said.

It just took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?’ the 52-year-old actress continued.

It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it,” she added.

