Here’s why Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their wedding secret!

Web Desk BOL News

10th Dec, 2021. 07:43 pm
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in a luxurious wedding ceremony yesterday, December 9 at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan. In order to maintain the secrecy surrounding their Rajasthan wedding, the couple has formally sold the wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime, according to the Indian media report.

The pair have agreed to an 80-crore arrangement in which the streaming giant will host a four-day extravaganza wedding in Rajasthan.

According to reports, Vicky and Katrina’s wedding video will be released on the digital platform in early 2022. Because of this lucrative deal, Katrina and Vicky have also had their guests sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) so that nothing from the wedding gets leaked before it is streamed on OTT and also no mobile phones were allowed in the wedding, according to the report.

Now the newlywed couple is returning to Mumbai after their luxurious wedding and we can’t take our eyes off the newlyweds, who were spotted at the Jaipur airport.

