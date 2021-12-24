Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first public appearance as an official couple

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who had made waves online after they sparked dating rumours, have made their first public appearance as an official couple at an event.

In a viral video doing rounds all over social media, the new couple looked absolutely stunning as Arez Ahmed was seen with an arm around his future wife Hiba.

The lovebirds posed donning a bright smile as they encapsulated their happy moments forever.

Take A Look:

Earlier this month, the Deewangi actress said that she is engaged to fellow celebrity Syed Arez Ahmed.

She took to her social media to announce her relationship. The click showed her wearing the engagement ring.

The actress, in a heartfelt note, wrote that he is now hers and feels safest in his hands.

“This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash’Allah.”

She further added that she feels lucky to be “selected” for the “rollercoaster ride”.

“Looking forward a lifetime with you. Lastly thank you for holding me when I was unable to hold onto myself,” added Hiba in a beautiful post.

