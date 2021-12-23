Hira Mani faces backlash after her singing video goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Dec, 2021. 10:18 pm

Lollywood star Hira Mani is undeniably a beautiful addition to the entertainment industry, and her outstanding performance and captivating character have always won everyone’s hearts.

The Do Bol star was recently spotted performing live on stage in Faisalabad. She was lip-syncing to pop songs on stage during a concert at Punjab College, which drew a lot of social media attention.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Her singing video failed to captivate the audience and resulted in trolling.

She received a lot of reactions from the keyboard warriors. The 32-year-old star’s singing video received widespread mockery and harassment.

Take a look at the comments:

Read More

1 hour ago
Alia Bhatt steps out in a shimmery outfit for RRR promotion

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been lighting up social media with her...
2 hours ago
Coldplay will stop production in 2025: Chris Martin

Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin announced in the latest interview that the band...
2 hours ago
Komal Iqbal shares video of husband's birthday celebration

Gone are the times when PDA was not appreciated, nowadays couples tend...
2 hours ago
Throwback to when Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HSA

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
2 hours ago
Hareem Shah's private video with her husband goes viral

TikTok sensation Hareem Shah shared her private video with her husband, which...
2 hours ago
TOP 5 Dance Videos of Hareem Shah in 2021

Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani...