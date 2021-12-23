Hira Mani faces backlash after her singing video goes viral

Lollywood star Hira Mani is undeniably a beautiful addition to the entertainment industry, and her outstanding performance and captivating character have always won everyone’s hearts.

The Do Bol star was recently spotted performing live on stage in Faisalabad. She was lip-syncing to pop songs on stage during a concert at Punjab College, which drew a lot of social media attention.

Her singing video failed to captivate the audience and resulted in trolling.

She received a lot of reactions from the keyboard warriors. The 32-year-old star’s singing video received widespread mockery and harassment.

Take a look at the comments: