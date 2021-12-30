Hira Mani & Muneeb Butt will share the screen for fisrt time in “Qismat”
One of the most stylish and lively actresses, Hira Mani, is all set to share the screen for the first time with Muneeb Butt in drama serial Qismat and the audience are excited for the duo to spill magic on the screens.
View this post on Instagram
Butt took to his Instagram to share some glimpses from the sets with Mairy Pass Tum Ho actress.
Read more: Aiman and Muneeb share glimpses from their trip to Dubai
“Sharing screen for the first time with supremely talented Hira Mani. Wait for it!” he penned down.
The duo looks adorably perfect together in the pictures. Hira could be seen wearing a light green embellished dress and all dolled up with elegant jewelry.
The Baandi actor was also overloaded with hotness in a black suit with his handsome looks.
Read more: Aiman & Muneeb having a vacation joyride in Murree
On the other hand, Hira Mani also shared a snap from the set on her Instagram stories and spilled the beans about her upcoming project with Muneeb.
Hira and Muneeb looks adorable together and the fans have been eagerly waiting for their drama serial Qismat.
