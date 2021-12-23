Honorary Awards delayed due to the new coronavirus variant: Omicron

The Governors Awards has been postponed, as fears rise of a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the Omicron variety. The Governors Awards is an annual dinner when honorary Oscars are given out.

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, as well as Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann and actress-director Elaine May, were to receive golden statuettes at the event.

In a statement, the Academy announced, “We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in holding the Governors Awards in person on January 15.”

“We believe it is the smartest and safest decision for our honorees and guests, given the uncertainties surrounding the variations and the potential impact on our community.” The Academy said in a statement that “rescheduled plans will be announced at a later date.”

The Oscars are still scheduled for March 27 until further notice.

Since a few months, the commencement of Hollywood’s annual film award season was back to in-person premieres, galas, and receptions.

But now, several events, have been postponed or canceled including the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala and the annual BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party.