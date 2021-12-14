Hrithik Roshan posts shirtless photos as Shahid Kapoor calls him ‘hard munda’

Hrithik Roshan posted new photos of himself, showing him bare-chested with his hair slicked back. He praised a hair wax and beard oil that he recommends, stating the ‘products have truly added to (his) life.’

One of the first celebs to remark on Hrithik’s post was Shahid Kapoor, who called him a “hard munda.” Sanjay Kapoor used thumbs-up emojis with his palms raised in celebration.

Fans also reacted to Hrithik’s shirtless photos. While one called him the reason behind ‘global warming’, another wrote, “All boys, this one is for you. Let’s shift to Mars, apne liye yahaan kuch nahi hai (there is nothing left here for us).” A third said, “@hrithikroshan thank you for bringing summer early Mr Roshan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik completed the first schedule of the Vikram Vedha remake in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. The action-thriller, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, revolves around a fierce cop’s goal to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. On September 30, 2022, it will be released in theatres.