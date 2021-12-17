Humaima Malick opens up about working with Emraan Hashmi, from ‘Bol to Bold’

Humaima Malick, who made her Bollywood debut in Raja Natwarwal opposite Emraan Hashmi, talked up about the public’s reaction to her brave performance. G Sarkar, a chat show hosted by Nauman Ijaaz, featured the actress.

Despite the fact that she had a fantastic time working on the picture and that the Murder 2 actor is a friend, the Bol actress claimed that she had gone from “Bol to Bold.”

Click here to watch the video!

“There was a lot of hatred for me as I performed the role of a bar dancer.”

“I have always been a bold girl who has paid my own bills, I started working from the age of fourteen.” She elaborated further that she was busy earning for the family and hence stayed focused on work only and didn’t thought much before doing intimate scenes.

Despite the response, she has realized that she must consider her followers’ feelings before embarking on any project.