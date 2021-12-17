Humayun Saeed Joins Shahrukh Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo in Receiving Golden Visa From UAE

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed received a Golden Visa from the UAE government on Friday.

The news was shared in an Instagram post by Humayun, with a click with UAE Government officials holding his visa in hand.

“Honored to receive the Golden Visa from the UAE. Very grateful for all the love and appreciation the people of UAE have always shown to me and my work,” he said.

Humayun also said that his family loves Dubai and now they will be visiting it a lot more often.

He praised the UAE government and the Dubai Film and TV Commission in particular for the honor.

Foreigners can live, work, and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor, and they can own 100% of their firm on the UAE’s mainland with a golden visa.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and others have also won the famous golden visa.