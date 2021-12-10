‘I am an easy target because I am silent’ Mahira Khan speaks out over being criticized

10th Dec, 2021. 08:04 pm
Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan speaks out over being criticized

In a recent interview, actress Mahira Khan finally addressed criticism of her acting abilities. Her coworkers, including Firdaus Jamal, Nadia Khan, and Mehwish Hayat, have previously made derogatory remarks about her acting abilities.

She started off by saying, “Jub mujhe pe baat aati hai sub aisay peechay partay hain that I don’t know why?”

“Why do some journalists feel apologetic while appreciating me?”

She elaborated further, “I find it so sad that I work really hard on my characters but I don’t get the deserving appreciation. I have to constantly prove myself, I am playing a blind girl in Neelofer, what do I have to play, next? A monkey?”

“When people comment on my acting skills, at times I want to ask them that what have you done, how sad of you to say that?”

“I am an easy target because I am silent and don’t blow my own horn and I am not friends with journalists.”

The Raees star concluded by saying, “One day I’ll die and then tributes would be pouring in and people would appreciate me but it will be too late by then.”

